High Surf Advisory issued for all Bay Area beaches

Be extra careful around the ocean. The surf is on the rise. The National Weather Service has put out a High Surf Advisory for all Bay Area beaches. (KGO-TV)

Be extra careful around the ocean. The surf is on the rise.

The National Weather Service has put out a High Surf Advisory for all Bay Area beaches from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Friday.

Today's storm ranks 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

The forecast is calling for swells at 13 to 16 feet high and waves 18 to 24 feet high, with some spots exceeding 25 feet.

You can expect strong rip currents, large run-up waves and localized beach erosion. With waves this big, you never want to turn your back to the ocean.

Organizers for the Mavericks Challenge near Half Moon Bay say they are monitoring conditions.

