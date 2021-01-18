High wind and surf advisories issued for Bay Area on holiday weekend

The ⚠️Wind Advisory that is valid from Sunday evening through Tuesday evening will upgrade to a 🚨High Wind Warning for all elevations above 1000 ft (excluding San Benito County) from 4PM Monday Monday until 7AM Tuesday as the strongest winds clip the region. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/gE5aCsvuCg — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 17, 2021

The ocean remains active. If you travel to the coast, stay off rocks and coastal jetties as the next northwest swell arrives on Sunday morning. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for the CA coast as large breaking waves 18-22 feet are expected Sun./Mon.#CAwx #CAbeaches #CAsurf pic.twitter.com/IofUIhp6Jy — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 17, 2021

To get an idea of how high winds will be we look at the pressure gradient (in millibars) between SFO and the Great Basin in Nevada. Over -7 means offshore winds develop. Anything over -15 is a strong event. On Tuesday morning peak gradient is -15 to -20. pic.twitter.com/6pCxbdafFQ — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 17, 2021

Good idea over the next couple of days to not park your car under trees because we do expect some tree branches to come down with these winds. https://t.co/hkT9GVFj3m — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 17, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Wind Advisory will go into effect for the entire Bay Area beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday as offshore winds develop.Winds out of the north will gust over 35 mph at times. This could lead to downed trees, downed power lines and isolated power outages.Starting at 4 p.m. Monday, a High Wind Warning will begin in the North Bay and East Bay Hills, as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains, as winds continue to strengthen. Along our ridge tops, we could see wind gusts 60 to 70 mph at times through Tuesday morning.PG&E says a power shutoff is not planned for the Bay Area "due to recent rains, relatively high humidity levels and the lack of any Red Flag Warnings in the Bay Area."But a PSPS could affect about 21,000 customers Monday night in Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Tuolumne counties. The agency says high winds and dry conditions increase the risk of damage to the electric system.Along with the gusty weather, we are still watching our waves as a High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. on Monday along our coast. Breakers anywhere between 18'-22' and strong rip currents and sneaker waves are possible.