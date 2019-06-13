Karl the Fog lets Bay Area know, he's not done with us yet

In some regions, we've seen multiple triple-digit days in a row, and even San Francisco hit the upper 90's this week.
Despite complaints that we were ready for summer, Karl the Fog was a refreshing surprise!
Above is a time-lapse of the fog surrounding the Golden Gate Bridge today.
🚨KARL THE FOG IS ON APPROACH I REPEAT KARL THE FOG IS INCOMING🚨 pic.twitter.com/uFCfmLq2C7— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) June 12, 2019
UPDATE: Karl is growing thicker 🌬️💨💨 pic.twitter.com/Am0uRLPWnm— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) June 12, 2019
The Golden Gate Bridge has disappeared in the Fog 🌁👋 pic.twitter.com/FtGjntzf5I— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) June 13, 2019
