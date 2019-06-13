Weather

Karl the Fog lets Bay Area know, he's not done with us yet

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After several days of scorching heat, a foggy friend decided to grace the Bay Area with his cooling presence.

In some regions, we've seen multiple triple-digit days in a row, and even San Francisco hit the upper 90's this week.

RELATED: AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend brings relief from heat

Despite complaints that we were ready for summer, Karl the Fog was a refreshing surprise!

Above is a time-lapse of the fog surrounding the Golden Gate Bridge today.





Check the weather where you live here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscogolden gate bridgefogtimelapseforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News