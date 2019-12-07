Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire still causing problems long after flames are gone

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- As another winter drenching moves into the Kincade Fire zone, stream and water experts at organizations like Russian Riverkeeper are frustrated by signs that say "Don Not Enter."

Volunteers are anxious to shore up burned home sites, hoping to keep toxins from entering the water system. But, if they cannot reach the owners, they're not allowed on the properties.

Benzene and other hazardous compounds threaten fish, wildlife, and even our drinking water.

Thus far, volunteers have placed waddle and other materials at about roughly 30 properties.

Just as many more main inaccessible until owners grant permission.

