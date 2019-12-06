lake tahoe

Sierra travel 'highly discouraged' this weekend due to winter storm

By
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Who is driving up to Tahoe this weekend? Hopefully not you!

The Sierra is packed with fresh powder, inspiring many to make weekend plans to hit the slopes.

As enticing as it sounds, ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says it's going to be nearly impossible to travel up to Tahoe on Saturday and Sunday.

"An Atmospheric River event is expected to bring up to 3 feet of heavy snow and strong winds," said Nicco. "It could cause power outages and bring some limbs down."

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Sunday in the Sierra Nevada.

"Just a friendly reminder that we are all in this together. If we all slow down, increase our following distance and drive level headed, we can work to keep the traffic going over Donner Summit. We are expecting around 3 feet of snow starting this afternoon and continuing to Sunday. Watch the weather forecast and plan your travel accordingly," CHP - Truckee posted on Facebook.

Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows the best time to travel to the Sierra will be Friday before sunset or you'll want to wait until Monday.

"If you must travel, reach your destination by 5 p.m! Travel HIGHLY DISCOURAGED after 5 p.m!" tweeted the National Weather Service.

NWS Sacramento sent a second tweet, urging drivers to be prepared.

"Is your vehicle ready for winter travel? There are many things you can do before getting into snowy conditions to be prepared. Make sure to check vehicle fluids and always carry an emergency supply kit. Mountain travel is HIGHLY discouraged by late afternoon and evening."



