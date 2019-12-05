storm

Atmospheric River moves into Bay Area Friday, bringing healthy dose of wet weather

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- First a "bomb cyclone," or bombogenesis, now an Atmospheric River event is heading to the Bay Area.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says two back-to-back storms will bring heavy rain to the region and trigger a Flash Flood Watch in the North Bay on Friday and Saturday.

"Enjoy the calm before the storm, get ready for a soaker headed our way," said Nicco. "You'll want to prepare today for the heavy rain that's coming Friday and Saturday."

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday in the North Bay, specifically the Kincade Fire burn zone.

Nicco upgraded Saturday's storm from a 1 to a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale because there is still a threat of moderate to heavy rain.

The downpours will begin around 3 p.m. Friday in the North Bay before the storm gets heavier and moves farther south during the evening commute.

"My biggest concern is going to be hydroplaning, debris flow and mudslides in the Kincade Fire burn zone," said Nicco. "This event should be over by Sunday afternoon."



