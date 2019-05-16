Weather What

Weather What!? Are atmospheric rivers actually a thing? Why do we care?

By and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you've ever wondered what an "atmospheric river" is, then you're in the right place.

Google does not do it justice, but meteorologist Drew Tuma does. Check out the quick video above to find out everything you need to know about these wild weather events.

"WEATHER WHAT" is a segment giving you control. We want to know your questions about the weather. Use the form below to ask any question you have and Drew will explain it in a wacky and entertaining way.
weathersan franciscosnow stormfloodingweather whatsnowweatherrainsnowstorm
