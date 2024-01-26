Officer fatally shoots man wielding knife at Palisades Tahoe ski resort: State Parks

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- California State Parks officials on Friday said a park peace officer shot and killed a man wielding a knife at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Olympic Valley.

The shooting happened at the Olympic Village Inn.

The incident began around 10 a.m. when a state park officer tried to pull over a car involved in a carjacking in Tahoe City.

Parks officials say the driver exited the vehicle armed with a knife and the officer shot him.

This is the second notable incident in the area this month.

Back on Jan. 10, a man was killed and three others injured when an avalanche struck at the resort.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting along with California State Parks.

