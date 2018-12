Massive waves hit Bay Area beaches

Window broken by wave at Moonraker restaurant in Rockaway Beach. pic.twitter.com/jtx4Y6JyjA — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) December 17, 2018

A High Surf Warning is in effect along the Bay Area coastline until 9 p.m.The National Weather Service says dangerous waves are expected to reach 25-40 feet high through the day. Breakers may occasionally exceed 50 feet at some spots along the coast, according to officials.In Pacifica, people gathered on the Pacifica Pier to get a closer look."I came out. I love to see the waves. It's neat," said Michael Lucero.Dozens and dozens of people still walked along Beach Boulevard in Pacifica even though it was closed to traffic.A wave broke a window at the Moonraker Restaurant at Rockaway Beach.Some people tried to get a view of the waves without getting wet."It's great. It's fantastic. It's like I'm a little kid again. This is really good," said Daly City resident Ashish Singh.Beach Boulevard will need a big cleanup of all the sand and rocks after the waves go down because the debris causes drainage issues.