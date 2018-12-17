WEATHER

Massive waves hit Bay Area beaches

A powerful northwest swell will create waves of 25 to 40 feet along the Bay Area coastline, with breakers occasionally exceeding 50 feet at some locations. (KGO-TV)

By
PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --
A High Surf Warning is in effect along the Bay Area coastline until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service says dangerous waves are expected to reach 25-40 feet high through the day. Breakers may occasionally exceed 50 feet at some spots along the coast, according to officials.

In Pacifica, people gathered on the Pacifica Pier to get a closer look.

"I came out. I love to see the waves. It's neat," said Michael Lucero.

Dozens and dozens of people still walked along Beach Boulevard in Pacifica even though it was closed to traffic.

A wave broke a window at the Moonraker Restaurant at Rockaway Beach.



Some people tried to get a view of the waves without getting wet.

"It's great. It's fantastic. It's like I'm a little kid again. This is really good," said Daly City resident Ashish Singh.

Beach Boulevard will need a big cleanup of all the sand and rocks after the waves go down because the debris causes drainage issues.

