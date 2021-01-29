Mudslide danger remains in Bay Area as rain eases in region

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10083832" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

While some welcomed the rain on behalf of the dry hillsides, others in the Napa area say this rain is hurting businesses who have already gone through so much, and were eager to reopen after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted earlier this week.