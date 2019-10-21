Weather

Orionid meteor shower: Clear skies makes for excellent viewing conditions in Bay Area

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Look up! Shooting stars from Halley's comet will soon light up the Bay Area sky. ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says one of the best meteor showers of the year will be visible from the Bay Area Monday night.

RELATED: How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak this week

"The Orionid meteor shower will be most active after midnight and before sunrise at 7 a.m.," said Tuma.

It will produce between 10 and 20 shooting stars every hour, according to Tuma. You won't need a telescope or binoculars

"We have clear skies, no matter where you live, you'll be able to see it from around the bay, the coast and inland," said Tuma.

The event is "considered to be one of the most beautiful showers of the year," according to NASA. Orionid meteors are known for their brightness and for their speed.

"What you want to do to view this shower is look toward the south-eastern horizon," said Tuma. "You want to move away from bright lights and you also want to let your eyes adjust to the darkness, which can take about 10 minutes."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbay areaaccuweathernasastaru.s. & worldspacesciencemeteor
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire danger may force PG&E shutoffs in North Bay, Sierra
WATCH IN 60: SF mobile recycling, exercise study; epic Halloween show
Bay Area mom agrees to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
SF elected officials condemn billboard depicting Mayor Breed
Ronan Farrow to appear on ABC7's 'Midday Live' today
AccuWeather forecast: Warmer, drier pattern develops this week
Report: BART considers Geary Boulevard extension
Show More
11-month-old shot while in back of car, police say
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Thousands join JDRF One Walk in SF, East Bay for Type 1 diabetes research
More TOP STORIES News