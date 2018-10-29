WEATHER

PG&E says 'No immediate plans to cut power to North Bay during Red Flag Warning'

PG&E has not issued any warning for an emergency power shut off later Monday night. (KGO-TV)

By
Pacific Gas And Electric has not issued any warning for an emergency power shut off later Monday night-- a strong indication that North Bay residents will not lose electricity as they did two weeks ago in Lake, Napa, and Sonoma Counties.

"A red flag warning does not automatically trigger a power shut-off," said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras. "We make that decision based on multiple factors including wind speeds, low humidity, dry fuels, and meteorological data."

When the utility cut power on Oct. 15, it impacted more than 12,000 customers and took 36-hours to restore in remote areas.

"Two weeks ago, localized weather forecasts called for gusts of up to 50 miles per hour in high-risk areas. We are not expecting such severe conditions this time," said Contreras.

PG&E heard criticism from local governments after the last shut-down. Stores and restaurants lost food in their freezers. Gas stations could not pump fuel. Tourism in Calistoga, among other communities, dropped.

"We do feel there are ways to improve communications with customers and cities and counties," said Contreras.

PG&E must file its report about the recent shut-down to the California Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday.
