Rain causes problems for Bay Area drivers during morning commute

Another round of rain hit the Bay Area overnight, causing flooding and traffic accidents during the morning commute.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Another round of rain hit the Bay Area overnight.

The South Bay saw a few issues, including flooding on the connector ramp from northbound 280 to Highway 87 in Downtown San Jose.

The single lane had some flooding. Drivers took it slow and rolled through the giant puddle while traffic backed up onto 280.

The only thing worse than flooding during the rain is crashes like this.

A pickup truck ended up on its roof on northbound Highway 17 heading into Campbell, right before the Camden Avenue exit just before 4:30 Wednesday morning.

It was raining at the time of the crash.

The driver was not hurt, but two lanes were blocked off while emergency crews waited for a tow truck.

There were two fatal pedestrian accidents. One was in Pittsburg at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday.

The other happened in Santa Rosa at 7 a.m. Police say it was dark and raining heavily at the time.

A pedestrian was crossing the street on Stony Point Road but was not in a crosswalk. Police say the 18-year-old driver is cooperating with investigators and was not impaired.

There was also a rollover accident in the South Bay.

It happened on Northbound Highway 17 headed toward Campbell right before the Camden Avenue Exit.

It was raining at the time and police say the driver lost control and hit the center barrier. The driver is OK. No one was hurt.

