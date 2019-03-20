Accuweather Forecast: Soggy start to spring

Our next system is here and raining everywhere this morning with light to moderate intensity. I ranked the storm a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Please slow down and give more space between you and other commuters. Alexis Smith is already reporting numerous accidents.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The steady rain moves into the North Bay by lunch and leaves scattered showers behind. Scattered showers are possible everywhere during the afternoon and taper to random during the evening hours.
We begin this morning in the lower to middle 50s and only warm to the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Thursday:
A brief break from the unsettled weather arrives tomorrow. Our sky becomes partly cloudy and slightly milder during the afternoon, upper 50s to middle 60s.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord: 61/43
Fremont: 60/45
Oakland: 59/45
Redwood City: 60/42
San Francisco: 58/46
San Jose: 61/44
San Rafael: 57/44
Santa Rosa: 59/40
Coast:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Random Showers
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degree
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Accuweather Forecast: Soggy start to spring
TOP STORIES
Show More