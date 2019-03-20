Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Soggy start to spring

EMBED <>More Videos

Our next system is here and raining everywhere this morning with light to moderate intensity.

Our next system is here and raining everywhere this morning with light to moderate intensity. I ranked the storm a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Please slow down and give more space between you and other commuters. Alexis Smith is already reporting numerous accidents.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The steady rain moves into the North Bay by lunch and leaves scattered showers behind. Scattered showers are possible everywhere during the afternoon and taper to random during the evening hours.

We begin this morning in the lower to middle 50s and only warm to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday:
A brief break from the unsettled weather arrives tomorrow. Our sky becomes partly cloudy and slightly milder during the afternoon, upper 50s to middle 60s.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 61/43
Fremont: 60/45
Oakland: 59/45
Redwood City: 60/42
San Francisco: 58/46
San Jose: 61/44
San Rafael: 57/44
Santa Rosa: 59/40

Coast:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Random Showers
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Steady Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degree

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
EU fines Google $1.68 billion for abusing online ads market
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Santa Clara settles jail death case, riot gun used on mentally-ill inmate
Arroyo High School assignment asked students to create Nazi time capsule
Changes to SJ City Hall gives parents proper place to change diapers
Northbound Hwy 101 blocked at 9th Street in SF due to flooding
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
Show More
San Francisco inmates sue over jail conditions
All tank fires out at ITC facility in Texas
Santa Rosa man displays naked mannequins in response to fence dispute
Tonight's Powerball jackpot at $550M
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
More TOP STORIES News