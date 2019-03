Accuweather Forecast: Soggy start to spring

Thursday:

Our next system is here and raining everywhere this morning with light to moderate intensity. I ranked the storm a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Please slow down and give more space between you and other commuters. Alexis Smith is already reporting numerous accidents.The steady rain moves into the North Bay by lunch and leaves scattered showers behind. Scattered showers are possible everywhere during the afternoon and taper to random during the evening hours.We begin this morning in the lower to middle 50s and only warm to the upper 50s to lower 60s.A brief break from the unsettled weather arrives tomorrow. Our sky becomes partly cloudy and slightly milder during the afternoon, upper 50s to middle 60s.Concord:Fremont:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:San Rafael:Santa Rosa:TODAY: Steady Rain then ShowersHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Random ShowersLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Steady Rain then ShowersHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Steady Rain then ShowersHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Steady Rain then ShowersHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Steady Rain then ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Steady Rain then ShowersHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 40 - 45 Degrees