storm

Rain could dampen Saturday's graduation ceremony at UC Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Dark clouds are looming over this weekend's graduation ceremony at the University of California, Berkeley.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says there's good chance of rain or drizzle throughout the event.

The university says the graduation will take place rain or shine, starting at 10 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. No umbrellas will be allowed into the stadium, so bring your slicker!

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherberkeleyuc berkeleygraduationstormraingrads
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
Storm surge and more deadly dangers linked to hurricanes
Outer bands of Tropical Storm Barry arrive in Louisiana
Funnel cloud spotted in Alaska
Tornadoes rip through Kansas City outskirts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News