SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Sonoma County officials have issued an evacuation order for residents around the Russian River. The river is expected to go above the flood stage by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RELATED: Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County
The river is projected to crest at 46.1 feet at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Evacuation orders are for the following areas:
- Asti
- Bailhache
- Chianti
- Guerneville
- Guernewood
- Guernewood Park
- Hacienda
- Jenner
- Jimtown
- Korbel
- Lytton
- Northwood
- Northwood Lodge
- Rio Dell
- Rolands
- Sheridan
- Duncans Mills
- El Bonita
- Mirabel Heights
- Mirabel Park
- Monte Rio
- Montesano
- Summerhome Park
- Vacation Beach
- Wilson Grove
There will be shelters located at:
- Sebastopol Center for the Arts at 282 S High St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 starting at 3:00 PM on February 26, 2019
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds Grace Pavilion at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 starting at 5:00 PM on February 26, 2019
Officials say there will be a free shuttle running from the Guerneville Veterans War Memorial at 16320 Church St, Guerneville, CA 95446 starting at 3:00 PM on February 26, 2019.
For more information go here or call 707-565-3856.
Oh my goodness! #russianriver continues to rise at nearly 1 foot per hour. Now up 12 feet since midnight. Evacuations are recommended. Here;s what to expect. #flooding #BayArea #StormWatch @WayneFreedman pic.twitter.com/xpF2rur1s7— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 26, 2019
Shot this just before evacuation alert. More critical downstream. #healdsburg #SonomaCounty #abc7now pic.twitter.com/gqMwKLOY8L— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019
RELATED: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7
Russian River in Healdsburg courtesy Heather Danielle Stewart. #abc7now “It’s coming down like crazy,” she says. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/cUzOesAanJ— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!