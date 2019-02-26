STORM

Evacuations ordered for residents near Russian River in Sonoma County

Sonoma County officials have issued an evacuation order for residents around the Russian River. (Heather Danielle Stewart)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Sonoma County officials have issued an evacuation order for residents around the Russian River. The river is expected to go above the flood stage by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County

The river is projected to crest at 46.1 feet at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Evacuation orders are for the following areas:
  • Asti

  • Bailhache

  • Chianti

  • Guerneville

  • Guernewood

  • Guernewood Park

  • Hacienda

  • Jenner

  • Jimtown

  • Korbel

  • Lytton

  • Northwood

  • Northwood Lodge

  • Rio Dell

  • Rolands

  • Sheridan

  • Duncans Mills

  • El Bonita

  • Mirabel Heights

  • Mirabel Park

  • Monte Rio

  • Montesano

  • Summerhome Park

  • Vacation Beach

  • Wilson Grove


There will be shelters located at:
  • Sebastopol Center for the Arts at 282 S High St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 starting at 3:00 PM on February 26, 2019

  • Sonoma County Fairgrounds Grace Pavilion at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 starting at 5:00 PM on February 26, 2019


Officials say there will be a free shuttle running from the Guerneville Veterans War Memorial at 16320 Church St, Guerneville, CA 95446 starting at 3:00 PM on February 26, 2019.

For more information go here or call 707-565-3856.

Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherstormstorm damagefloodingrainsonoma countyGuernevilleHealdsburg
