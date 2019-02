Asti

Bailhache

Chianti

Guerneville

Guernewood

Guernewood Park

Hacienda

Jenner

Jimtown

Korbel

Lytton

Northwood

Northwood Lodge

Rio Dell

Rolands

Sheridan

Duncans Mills

El Bonita

Mirabel Heights

Mirabel Park

Monte Rio

Montesano

Summerhome Park

Vacation Beach

Wilson Grove

Sebastopol Center for the Arts at 282 S High St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 starting at 3:00 PM on February 26, 2019

Sonoma County Fairgrounds Grace Pavilion at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 starting at 5:00 PM on February 26, 2019

Oh my goodness! #russianriver continues to rise at nearly 1 foot per hour. Now up 12 feet since midnight. Evacuations are recommended. Here;s what to expect. #flooding #BayArea #StormWatch @WayneFreedman pic.twitter.com/xpF2rur1s7 — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 26, 2019

Russian River in Healdsburg courtesy Heather Danielle Stewart. #abc7now “It’s coming down like crazy,” she says. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/cUzOesAanJ — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 26, 2019

Sonoma County officials have issued an evacuation order for residents around the Russian River. The river is expected to go above the flood stage by 6 p.m. Tuesday.The river is projected to crest at 46.1 feet at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.Evacuation orders are for the following areas:There will be shelters located at:Officials say there will be a free shuttle running from the Guerneville Veterans War Memorial at 16320 Church St, Guerneville, CA 95446 starting at 3:00 PM on February 26, 2019.For more information go here or call 707-565-3856.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now