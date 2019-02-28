VIDEO: Difference in water levels along Russian River in Guerneville from start of flooding to day after

SKY7 flew over the Sonoma County town around 11 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
Side-by-side video showed the water had barely receded in many areas.
The most noticeable difference was at the Safeway in the center of town, where the water dropped dropped down the sloped parking lot.
According to ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco, the flood water isn't expected to fully recede in Guerneville until 4 a.m. Friday.
