VIDEO: Difference in water levels along Russian River in Guerneville from start of flooding to day after

The level of the flood water from the swollen Russian River is going down slowly in Guerneville.

Updated 43 minutes ago
GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The level of the flood water from the swollen Russian River is going slowly down in Guerneville.

SKY7 flew over the Sonoma County town around 11 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Side-by-side video showed the water had barely receded in many areas.

The most noticeable difference was at the Safeway in the center of town, where the water dropped dropped down the sloped parking lot.

According to ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco, the flood water isn't expected to fully recede in Guerneville until 4 a.m. Friday.

Homes are underwater and residents are escaping to higher land as the rising Russian River flooded Guerneville during a massive storm.



