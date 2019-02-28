storm

Russian River slowly receding, major damage remains in Guerneville

EMBED <>More Videos

The Russian River has crested and is expected to recede slowly throughout the day. The river is forecasted to remain in a major flood stage until this afternoon.

By
Updated 33 minutes ago
GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Russian River is receding today but roads in and out of Guerneville are still closed as officials deal with streets covered in water and debris.



"Be patient. We still have a lot of heavy flooding. We have specialists coming it to check the integrity of light posts and trees and until that is done we can't let people in, said CHP Officer Matt Pinheiro who was stationed at a closure on River Road.

Authorities do not have an estimated time of when roads will re-open.

RELATED: Catastrophic flooding turns Guerneville into an island

"That's going to depend on the CHP and when they decide. They are going to have to clean all the debris that sits on the roads before cars can start driving through," said Forestville Assistant Fire Chief John Francheschi.

He says they had several calls for water rescues overnight, including a woman who got stuck trying to drive through water.

VIDEO: Cars, people stranded by rising waters from Russian River

"She was hanging on to a tree. The water was not moving fast, water teams walked into her and got her out. She just went around a barricade that said 'road closed'," said Francheschi.

With the water receding, some were hoping they would be able to get through. We talked to Star Letizia at a roadblock where she was forced to do a U-turn.

"I am just trying to get to a doctor's appointment in Forestville. I have taken four different roads and now I am ten minutes late. I guess I am going to have to cancel it," she said.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.



Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherguernevillefloodingstormrainstorm damageroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
Catastrophic flooding turns Guerneville into an island
Flood waters surround community of Monte Rio, submerging roads
Eastbound HWY 37 reopens, westbound still closed
How common are Atmospheric Rivers?
TOP STORIES
PG&E says its equipment may have ignited Camp Fire
Updated an hour ago
Bryce Harper, Phillies finalizing deal, ESPN reports
Updated 23 minutes ago
3 family members die, 17-year-old injured in I-80 crash
Updated 2 hours ago
CA bill would 'publicly shame' parents who owe thousands in child support
Updated an hour ago
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Updated 29 minutes ago
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, tracking more rain
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Bay Area teachers hold sickout to support striking Oakland teachers
Updated 15 minutes ago
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating in SoCal
Updated 2 hours ago
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
Latin rock band 'Maná' coming to San Jose
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Updated 2 hours ago
More TOP STORIES News