San Francisco streets flooded during heavy rainstorm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain pouring down over the weekend made for a big mess in San Francisco. Streets flooded after intense rainstorms hit the Bay Area.

Cars had to navigate through flooded streets and intersections as much of the rain came down in an hour.

On Market and Church streets, drivers hesitated to pass through the flooded roadways that some on social media described as "Lake Market Street."

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued several flood warnings.
"Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots," the NWS said.
