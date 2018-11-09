CAMP FIRE

Smoke-filled skies in Sonoma County conjure bad memories

Call it second-hand smoke in a county with first-hand bad memories. Butte County's Camp Fire has turned blue skies smokey brown in Santa Rosa, Calif., and beyond. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Either a majority of pedestrians in downtown Santa Rosa expected to perform surgery on Friday, or else the residual smoke is really bad from the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Call it second-hand smoke in a county with first-hand bad memories.

We know the latter to be the case.

RELATED: Mayor of Paradise, Calif., surveys devastation left by Camp Fire

The Sonoma County Health Department issued a warning for people to remain indoors.

Sonoma County schools closed on Friday.

Cardinal Newman High School's CIF playoff game against Encinal was postponed.

RELATED: East Bay high school football postponed because of Camp Fire smoke

At 1 p.m. in downtown Santa Rosa on Friday, the streetlights were turned on. They overlooked a district where people usually eat lunch outdoors, but tables remained unoccupied.

At the Beer Baron Restaurant, they had to wipe off soot and ash.

"This happens a month and one week since our own tragedy," said one masked pedestrian. "It's like 'Blade Runner.'"

"New normal?" Heard it more than once.

"Climate change?" Heard that, too.
