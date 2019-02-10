Snow blankets Bay Area peaks

Can't get enough of our Frosty Tam..... pic.twitter.com/FJr4mtyDDa — Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) February 10, 2019

South Bay snowy hills: pic.twitter.com/h1wrFcAI7T — Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) February 10, 2019

Bay Area peaks saw a dusting of snow Sunday morning.It snowed on Cobb Mountain in the North Bay, as well as Mount Tamalpais in Marin County.Not to be left out, Mount Hamilton in the South Bay saw a steady snow, too.Snow is rare in the Bay Area, but not unheard of. Several cities saw snow earlier this week.