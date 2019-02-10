SNOW

Snow blankets Bay Area peaks

Bay Area peaks saw a second dusting of snow in a single week.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Bay Area peaks saw a dusting of snow Sunday morning.

RELATED: Rare snow falls around the Bay Area

It snowed on Cobb Mountain in the North Bay, as well as Mount Tamalpais in Marin County.

Not to be left out, Mount Hamilton in the South Bay saw a steady snow, too.

Snow is rare in the Bay Area, but not unheard of. Several cities saw snow earlier this week.
VIDEO: SKY7 takes us on tour of snow around Bay Area

