Snow blankets Bay Area peaks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Bay Area peaks saw a dusting of snow Sunday morning.
It snowed on Cobb Mountain in the North Bay, as well as Mount Tamalpais in Marin County.
Not to be left out, Mount Hamilton in the South Bay saw a steady snow, too.
Snow is rare in the Bay Area, but not unheard of. Several cities saw snow earlier this week.
Can't get enough of our Frosty Tam..... pic.twitter.com/FJr4mtyDDa— Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) February 10, 2019
SNOW on Mt. TAM! pic.twitter.com/mWm17qb7i4— Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) February 10, 2019
#GrizzlyPeak #snow! #Winter Weather Advisory through 10AM in the N/E Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains: pic.twitter.com/uQu1mkVj3E— Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) February 10, 2019
South Bay snowy hills: pic.twitter.com/h1wrFcAI7T— Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) February 10, 2019