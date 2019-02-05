SNOW

VIDEO: SKY7 takes us on tour of snow around Bay Area

Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it Snow! The cold weather has made for a very exciting morning in the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow! The cold weather has made for a very exciting morning in the Bay Area.

RELATED: Track the snow and rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

SKY7 flew over the foothills between Mount Hamilton and Livermore on Tuesday where it spotted snow, snow and more snow.

VIDEO: Snow falls on Bay Area peaks

In the Santa Cruz Mountains, it's not every day that you see fresh powder on the ground. Our ABC7 News crew was there when it was really coming down along Highway 17. Reporter Matt Keller even made a snowman.

The Livermore valley looked more like Lake Tahoe with snow covering Mines Road. It certainly made everything look pretty.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco shared a photo saying, "#MotherNature left me a present on my car this morning, #SNOW!!"
PHOTOS: Snow flurries fall in Bay Area
