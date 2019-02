What happens to a California boy sent to report in the snow.

Send help! (And hot chocolate) pic.twitter.com/lisIFzt0hT — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 5, 2019

Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow! The cold weather has made for a very exciting morning in the Bay Area.SKY7 flew over the foothills between Mount Hamilton and Livermore on Tuesday where it spotted snow, snow and more snow.In the Santa Cruz Mountains, it's not every day that you see fresh powder on the ground. Our ABC7 News crew was there when it was really coming down along Highway 17. Reporter Matt Keller even made a snowman.The Livermore valley looked more like Lake Tahoe with snow covering Mines Road. It certainly made everything look pretty. ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco shared a photo saying, "#MotherNature left me a present on my car this morning, #SNOW!!"