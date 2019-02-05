SNOW

Snow Day! People skip work, school to check out snow on Mount Diablo

People skipped work and school and instead headed to Mount Diablo State Park after it was covered in snow from the latest storm.

By
DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
People skipped work and school this morning and instead headed to Mount Diablo State Park which was covered in snow from the latest storm.

"So fun! We don't go to the snow, we aren't a snow family. We don't go skiing like a lot of families do so this is a very special occasion for them," said Sara Reynolds of Castro Valley who brought her 7 and 11-year-old sons.

When guests first arrived this morning, they were a bit disappointed. Mount Diablo State Park Rangers had closed the road to the top because of the icy conditions. People reached snow but not very much of it.

"I wanted to build a snowman but I didn't get to build snowman," said a disappointed 5-year-old Emma Vasquez.

Her mother still enjoyed the snow and frost covered trees.

"It's so beautiful. I have never seen it covered in snow. It is breathtaking," Anne Vasquez said.

But just after 9:30 a.m., park rangers opened the road and the fun got underway. Some tried to sled down hills on cardboard boxes while others engaged in all out snowball fights.

"We got here when the road was still closed so I didn't know how much there would be. But there is a lot of snow up on these picnic tables. I am impressed," said 11-year-old Hank Wagner, just as he was pummeled by a snowball thrown by his 7-year-old brother, Beckett.

