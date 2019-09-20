Houston teacher creates bench bridge to keep elementary students dry after Tropical Storm Imelda

HOUSTON, Texas -- When an elementary school in Houston, Texas flooded during Tropical Storm Imelda, a teacher stepped in to help the young students stay high and dry as they made their way to lunch.Video taken by a teacher at Durham Elementary School,who chose to remain anonymous, has gone viral.That teacher said after the rain started pouring down, inches of water collected in the walkway.She and other teachers knew the children would be cold in wet clothing. That's when another teacher decided to use benches as a walkway."He started grabbing the benches and made a long bridge for the kids," the anonymous teacher said.She said the video was taken to share the circumstances that the students and faculty face every time it rains."It showed teachers jumping into action and doing what was necessary to make sure those students felt safe and secure," the teacher said. "The students are the priority and nothing else mattered in that moment."