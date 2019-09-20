Weather

Houston teacher creates bench bridge to keep elementary students dry after Tropical Storm Imelda

HOUSTON, Texas -- When an elementary school in Houston, Texas flooded during Tropical Storm Imelda, a teacher stepped in to help the young students stay high and dry as they made their way to lunch.

Video taken by a teacher at Durham Elementary School,who chose to remain anonymous, has gone viral.

That teacher said after the rain started pouring down, inches of water collected in the walkway.

She and other teachers knew the children would be cold in wet clothing. That's when another teacher decided to use benches as a walkway.

"He started grabbing the benches and made a long bridge for the kids," the anonymous teacher said.

She said the video was taken to share the circumstances that the students and faculty face every time it rains.

"It showed teachers jumping into action and doing what was necessary to make sure those students felt safe and secure," the teacher said. "The students are the priority and nothing else mattered in that moment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexasfloodingteacheru.s. & worldteachersstudentssevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 22,000 PG&E customers without power in SF
Fans line up in Bay Area to buy iPhone 11
SJSU student recalls terrifying moments after bullets hit main library
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer than average, fire concerns next week
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's presidential bid comes to an end
With Authority: Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks
Show More
'Wheel of Fortune' coming to Northern California
Nurses going on strike at 3 Bay Area hospitals
Investigators working to determine cause of Josh Turner tour bus crash
Program promises to unleash 'hidden genius' in Oakland's young, black male population
Bay Area family's journey from cancer to hospital music programs
More TOP STORIES News