Coronavirus: United States is 'in the beginnings of spread of this disease,' health secretary says

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday on Good Morning America that the country is "in the beginnings of spread" of the novel coronavirus and more aggressive containment efforts are coming.His comments came just hours before the World Health Organization declared the global coronavirus crisis a pandemic."We're seeing a real explosion of cases in Europe, we're seeing increasing cases here in the United States which we've been clear we would see. We're still, I'd say, in the beginnings of spread of this disease in the United States," Azar said on GMA.In the U.S., more than 1,000 people have been infected. The health secretary says Americans can expect to see "very aggressive efforts" to try to mitigate and contain the virus outbreak, which is why "public cooperation is important."Here's Azar's full interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on GMA: