storm

Wet, windy storm pounding Bay Area

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area is getting pounded by a storm that is bringing heavy downpours and strong winds. The heaviest and most widespread rain will fall this morning with thunderstorms possible tonight.

In Palo Alto, a tree came down across the off-ramp of Southbound 280 at Page Mill. Crews had to cut up the tree to remove it from the roadway. There was a lot of rain in the area at the time.

PG&E crews working in the rain on Holt Avenue in Los Altos. About 25 customers are without power since last night.



The rain was coming down pretty hard overnight in Scotts Valley where there was a lot of puddles and standing water.

A Wind Advisory has been issued until 4 p.m. Winds are forecasted to be at 20 to 35 mph with some gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph at the highest peaks and ridges.

SKY7 VIDEO: Massive flooding in Guerneville leaves homes underwater

Just in case you needed another reason slow down and drive safe in the rain, CHP officers have a strong presence on Bay Area roadways this morning.

