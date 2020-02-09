Weather

Strong winds cause downed trees, power outages in Bay Area

By Chasarik, Krisann
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Much of the Bay Area is under a wind advisory until Monday morning, and ABC7 News is getting reports of downed trees and power lines due to powerful gusts.

RELATED: AccuWeather forecast: Strong, gusty winds in Bay Area

A huge tree came down Sunday morning in Oakland, in Upper Rockridge on Clarewood at Harbor Drive.


We're also getting reports of trees down in San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Fremont and other cities in the East Bay.

In some cases, downed trees are damaging cars and homes.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco tweeted some damage in his backyard in the East Bay. Powerful winds knocked down part of his fence.


There are power outages across the bay area and beyond, from Santa Cruz to Calistoga.

The North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Diablo Range can expect 20 to 35 mile-per-hour winds, with gusts up to 50 miles-per-hour.

A wind advisory is in those areas until 11 a.m. Monday morning.

The Peninsula, coast, East Bay valleys and Santa Cruz Mountains can expect winds of 15 to 30 miles-per-hour, with gusts up to 45 miles-per-hour. A wind advisory for those areas runs through 7 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfremontsanta rosaoaklandsan franciscowindbay areawind damagetree fallstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
From Pitt to '1917,' what to anticipate at Oscars
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Mother of 4-year-old Richmond boy killed in hit-and-run pleads for help
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
Here's a behind the scenes tour of red carpet preparations
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
'Kitbull' is unlike other Pixar shorts
Show More
Man injured after agent-involved shooting in SF's Haight Ashbury
Student suspended over dreads is in LA, ready for Oscars
How Lucasfilm made Robert De Niro 50 years younger in 'The Irishman'
ABC7 News at 92nd Oscars
Remembering Kobe: Warriors and Lakers fans unite before game at Chase Center
More TOP STORIES News