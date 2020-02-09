Strong winds cause downed trees, power outages in Bay Area

Multiple trees down in #Oakland Hills, this one on Clarewood & Harbord Dr. @OaklandFireCA says gusty winds have brought power lines down too. #Winds pic.twitter.com/xXiMRhVXA0 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 9, 2020

Did somebody say it would be windy today? And this is during a calmer time.

Guess I have new plans for the day.#windy pic.twitter.com/4xJHLzUBHH — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 9, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Much of the Bay Area is under a wind advisory until Monday morning, and ABC7 News is getting reports of downed trees and power lines due to powerful gusts.A huge tree came down Sunday morning in Oakland, in Upper Rockridge on Clarewood at Harbor Drive.We're also getting reports of trees down in San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Fremont and other cities in the East Bay.In some cases, downed trees are damaging cars and homes.ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco tweeted some damage in his backyard in the East Bay. Powerful winds knocked down part of his fence.There are power outages across the bay area and beyond, from Santa Cruz to Calistoga.The North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Diablo Range can expect 20 to 35 mile-per-hour winds, with gusts up to 50 miles-per-hour.A wind advisory is in those areas until 11 a.m. Monday morning.The Peninsula, coast, East Bay valleys and Santa Cruz Mountains can expect winds of 15 to 30 miles-per-hour, with gusts up to 45 miles-per-hour. A wind advisory for those areas runs through 7 a.m. tomorrow morning.