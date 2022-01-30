Weather

Rhode Island couple gets married during snow storm

PRIVIDENCE, RI -- A Rhode Island couple refused to let blizzard conditions keep them from tying the knot.

Adam and Sally Irujo had January 29 circled on their calendars for over a year. When the date neared, it became clear the weather may put that date in jeopardy.

"We've been planning it for 14 months. We have a cutting board with this date on it, a couple mugs and a marriage license with it on it. Todays the day," the couple said.

They worked around the clock to make sure everything could come together and safely still get the wedding off on time.

Staff at the Providence Public Library also worked with the couple to make sure the space was ready and vendors were available.

"I think it was just meant to be," the couple agreed.

So with snow coming down, the couple said "I do" on time albeit perhaps a little colder and with a little whiter background than expected.
