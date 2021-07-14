real estate

Victorian house in Oakland hits market for free, but there's a catch

The developer is hoping to appeal to preservationists who don't want to see it demolished.
WEST OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A Victorian house in Oakland has hit the market for free, but there's a catch.

You have to pay to move it.

The home is currently in West Oakland on Chestnut Street between 24th and 26th.

The lot it's on is set to become a 12-unit townhouse development.

Planning documents indicate the single-story home was built in the late 1800s.

The developer is hoping to appeal to preservationists who don't want to see it demolished.

