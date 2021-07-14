Victorian house in Oakland hits market for free, but there's a catch

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10378957" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the North Bay, a family is putting their home up for sale and will hit the road in a trailer searching the entire United States for a new place to live.

WEST OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A Victorian house in Oakland has hit the market for free, but there's a catch.You have to pay to move it.The home is currently in West Oakland on Chestnut Street between 24th and 26th.The lot it's on is set to become a 12-unit townhouse development.Planning documents indicate the single-story home was built in the late 1800s.The developer is hoping to appeal to preservationists who don't want to see it demolished.