Kaiser Permanente plans to downsize Oakland headquarters, report says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Kaiser Permanente is planning to downsize its headquarters in Oakland, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
It has called the Ordway Building home for decades, and it is not clear yet what the reduction will look like.
Kaiser leases well over 350,000 square feet of space.
Last year, the health care giant announced it was going to move about 1,200 employees from Oakland to Pleasanton.