What Really Matters: Concern for Coronavirus, but not panic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley puts the risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak into proper perspective.Outbreaks of dangerous and deadly diseases understandably cause fear as an unseen threat spreads, often uncontrollably.In history, there have been many pandemics that have claimed countless lives. Modern medicine is much more prepared to identify and to treat diseases like the new coronavirus now being confirmed in roughly thirty countries. It will continue to spread before it is finally controlled and, sadly, it will claim more lives. As tragic as this is, it is important to keep the overall level of risk in perspective.