Golden State Warriors

When is Steph Curry coming back? Warriors' Steve Kerr sets the record straight on his return

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When is Steph Curry coming back from his hand injury?

Reports came out Tuesday afternoon that he'd be in the Warriors starting lineup Sunday when the team hosts the Wizaeds at the Chase Center.

RELATED: Warriors' Stephen Curry cleared for contact, eyes March 1 return

Although Curry has made it known he is aiming for a March 1 return, head coach Steve Kerr says that's not set in stone.

"That is the hope," Kerr said. "So I think we're going to re-evaluate on Saturday. He won't come back before that date, but I know he's had that date in his mind. So he'll continue to work this week and then we'll make that determination on Saturday, whether he'll play or not on Sunday."

Curry broke his left hand back on Oct. 30 in a collision with Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes.



Go here for the latest news and videos about the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisconbagolden state warriorsbasketballstephen currysteve kerr
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Dunks, game winners and a TD pass: Our favorite play of the season for all 30 teams
Stephen Curry talks future of NBA, 'Holey Moley' show and more
Warriors' Kevon Looney has core muscle surgery, is expected back next season
New York, California, Texas move toward pro sports' return
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News