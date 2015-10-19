The Story of You

A little inspiration goes a long way. That's why ABC7 is always on the lookout for real people, doing great things. Meet stars from all around the Bay Area and nominate someone you know at abc7news.com/Stars.

A little inspiration goes a long way. That's why ABC7 is always on the lookout for real people, doing great things. Meet stars from all around the Bay Area and nominate someone you know at abc7news.com/Stars.

A little inspiration goes a long way. That's why ABC7 is always on the lookout for real people, doing great things. Meet stars from all around the Bay Area and nominate someone you know at abc7news.com/Stars.

A little inspiration goes a long way. That's why ABC7 is always on the lookout for real people, doing great things. Meet stars from all around the Bay Area and nominate someone you know at abc7news.com/Stars.

Whether you were born here or moved here and no matter what part of the Bay Area you live in now, we all have the same feeling of pride for where we live. The Bay Area is a beautiful, diverse, and innovative place. The people here are shaping the future just as much as they've made history. If something happens where you live, impacts where you live or improves life where you live, ABC7 will be there to share that story. We don't just report what happens here, we care about what happens...because we live here, too.

VIDEO: I Live

From Tomales Bay to Santa Clara, San Rafael to Hayward, YOU are at the heart of every ABC7 story. Our story is your story. It is the story of innovators and activists, students and farmers, moms, dads, adventurers and athletes. It's the story of the great diversity that defines life in the Bay Area. We know that you are proud of Where You Live. So are we! ABC7 is committed to the story of YOU.

VIDEO: Live For

"Where You Live" goes beyond your zip code. It's what you live for, what you love, and what you do with your life. ABC7 covers more than the community you live in, we cover what you live for: family, equality, education, the environment, diversity, progress, personality. What is it that motivates you? The people in this video share what they live for every day:

Karl the Fog is a social media superstar. He loves to blanket the Bay Area and keep us laughing with his quick wit. Have fun with our fog! Follow @karlthefog on Twitter and Instagram.

We met Sondra when ABC7 helped build a playground in East Oakland. She's the Executive Director of OCCUR, a non-profit that teaches important technology skills and job readiness to communities that need it most. Check out the OCCUR website occurnow.org, to see how they are making a difference where you live.

Ever heard of a care package? Paul works for CARE, the international non-profit that created them. They fight global poverty all over the world with a little help from Paul and his corporate partners right here in the Bay Area. Learn more at care.org.

Lou lives for family, and not just his own. He works to keep all Bay Area families safe by fighting fires as a Battalion Chief in Contra Costa County. ABC7 salutes all firefighters and first responders. Thanks for your courageous work!

Joy lights up when she's on a bike. She's an adaptive athlete who uses her hands to ride into adventure. She also loves to kayak and ski. ABC7 caught up with Joy at BORP, a Berkeley non-profit on a mission to advance the lives of people with disabilities through sports and recreation. Joy is a regular rider at BORP. Find out how you can get in on the ride at borp.org.

The Children's Musical Theater of San Jose is full of characters. These crazy-talented kids take on some pretty sophisticated stage roles. You can see them perform at the historic Montgomery Theater in San Jose. Go to cmtsj.org to learn more about the group or to see their current show schedule.

Sumona is an environmental lawyer. She fights for water resources across the country. When every drop counts, it's nice to know someone like Sumona stays in-the-know to protect something we just can't live without. We met up with Sumona at The Bay Model. It's is a must-visit in the Bay Area and a great way to learn about how our water systems work.

VIDEO: Meet the ABC7 Stars Where You Live

A little inspiration goes a long way. That's why ABC7 is always on the lookout for real people, doing great things. Your stories are why we come to work every day. We believe in the game changers, the dream chasers, the explorers, the REAL people doing extraordinary things right Where You Live. Meet stars from all around the Bay Area and nominate someone you know at abc7news.com/Stars.