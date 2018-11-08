Wildfire burns 1,000 acres, forces evacuations in Butte County

This photo shows a wildfire burning in Butte County, Calif. on Thursday, Nov. 08, 2018. (Butte County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Multiple communities are being evacuated as a wildfire burns in Butte County Thursday morning, according to CalFire.

Flames broke out around 6:30 a.m. about 30 miles east of Chico.

Officials say this involves people living in Pulga, Paradise, Concow, Carnegie, North Pines, North Fir Haven, and South Fir Haven neighborhoods.



There are multiple road closure because of the fire.

The fire, being called the "Camp Fire," has destroyed about 1,000 acres.

This is happening as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for strong winds and low relative humidity.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirecal fireevacuationfireNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
WATCH LIVE TODAY: SF Giants to celebrate Willie McCovey's life
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks nightclub
Justice Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall
Accuweather Forecast: High fire danger
Show More
Midterm results, updates for California November voting
EXCLUSIVE: Bombing suspect allegedly targeted cops at Nia Wilson march
White House suspends press pass of CNN's Jim Acosta
ABC7 viewers help Oakland woman living in her car get new start
High fire danger may cause some in North Bay to lose power
More News