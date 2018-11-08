EVACUATION ORDER 9:33 AM- an evacuation order has been issued for the Carnegie Zone, North Pines Zone, North Fir Haven Zone and South Fir Haven Zone. If assistance is needed to evacuate, please call 911#ButteSheriff #CampFire — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 8, 2018

EVACUATION ORDER: Due to a fire in the area, an evacuation order has been issued for all of Pentz road in Paradise East to Highway 70.#ButteSheriff #CampFire — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 8, 2018

EMERGENCY CLOSURE: SR 70 is CLOSED to eastbound traffic at Pentz Road and to westbound traffic at the Greenville Wye due to wildfire. No ETO at this time. #CampFire — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) November 8, 2018

Multiple communities are being evacuated as a wildfire burns in Butte County Thursday morning, according to CalFire.Flames broke out around 6:30 a.m. about 30 miles east of Chico.Officials say this involves people living in Pulga, Paradise, Concow, Carnegie, North Pines, North Fir Haven, and South Fir Haven neighborhoods.There are multiple road closure because of the fire.The fire, being called the "Camp Fire," has destroyed about 1,000 acres.This is happening as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for strong winds and low relative humidity.