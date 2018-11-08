BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Multiple communities are being evacuated as a wildfire burns in Butte County Thursday morning, according to CalFire.
Flames broke out around 6:30 a.m. about 30 miles east of Chico.
Officials say this involves people living in Pulga, Paradise, Concow, Carnegie, North Pines, North Fir Haven, and South Fir Haven neighborhoods.
EVACUATION ORDER 9:33 AM- an evacuation order has been issued for the Carnegie Zone, North Pines Zone, North Fir Haven Zone and South Fir Haven Zone. If assistance is needed to evacuate, please call 911#ButteSheriff #CampFire— Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 8, 2018
EVACUATION ORDER: Due to a fire in the area, an evacuation order has been issued for all of Pentz road in Paradise East to Highway 70.#ButteSheriff #CampFire— Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 8, 2018
There are multiple road closure because of the fire.
The fire, being called the "Camp Fire," has destroyed about 1,000 acres.
This is happening as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for strong winds and low relative humidity.
EMERGENCY CLOSURE: SR 70 is CLOSED to eastbound traffic at Pentz Road and to westbound traffic at the Greenville Wye due to wildfire. No ETO at this time. #CampFire— Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) November 8, 2018