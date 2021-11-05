Intersection where Supervisor Chan was killed identified as a high-injury intersection by Alameda

By Melanie Woodrow
EMBED <>More Videos

Concerns over intersection where Supervisor Chan was killed

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Alameda intersection where Supervisor Wilma Chan was hit and killed had been identified as a high-injury intersection by the city.

There were enough high-injury accidents at the intersection of Shoreline Drive at Grand Street between 2009 and 2018 for the city to include it in its Vision Zero Action Plan.

"It's on the docket for treatments but it's just not happening soon enough," said Denyse Trepanier, Bike Walk Alameda Board President

Trepanier says with the beach just steps away more needs to be done.

RELATED: Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan dies after struck by car while walking dog

"It should be really safe for pedestrians," said Trepanier.

Wednesday, Alameda police say a driver hit and killed Supervisor Wilma Chan at the intersection while she walking her dog.

In 2015, city officials tell the I-TEAM Alameda added parking-protected bike lanes and reduced the number of travel lanes for cars on Shoreline Drive.

But additional safety changes to the intersection may not have come soon enough.

"All we have is a female is on the ground bleeding and the driver of the vehicle is standing by," could be heard over scanner traffic Wednesday.

EXCLUSIVE: Horrific Alameda rollover crash that killed 2 caught on video
EMBED More News Videos

Two people are dead and six are injured after a rollover crash in the city of Alameda Monday morning, according to police.



Investigators tell the I-TEAM they are in the process of going through witness statements and evidence.

Preliminarily, they say they believe Chan was crossing Shoreline Drive and that the driver who hit her was driving east on Shoreline Drive.

The city's Senior Transportation Coordinator Lisa Foster tells the I-TEAM approximately 20% of Alameda's roadways have been identified as high injury corridors.

Alameda ranked the corridor Chan was killed as Tier 3 or yellow, meaning the city considers it one of the 'least' dangerous of the high-injury corridors.

"We have not had time to look at every relevant intersection or corridor closely yet," said Foster.

Foster says the city will look at and possibly re-prioritize the intersection, but only after police get further along in their investigation, which could take as long as three to six months.

"The drivers going through there they never come to a complete stop," said Trepanier.

Sky7 flew over the intersection Thursday as several cars including a U.S. Postal Service truck blew through the stop sign.

The city's Senior Transportation Coordinator would not speculate on what improvement could help but said she suspected it would not be a traffic light.

Alameda City Council will consider the vision zero action plan on Dec. 7.

"Let's stop doing the analysis and start making the improvements," said Trepanier.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service tells the I-TEAM they've provided the information ABC7 News shared with them to the Safety Manager and Postmaster and that the United States Postal Service takes safety very seriously.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alamedafatal crashwoman killedi teamroad safetyinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News