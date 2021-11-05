Intersection where Supervisor Chan was killed identified as a high-injury intersection by Alameda

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2052198" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people are dead and six are injured after a rollover crash in the city of Alameda Monday morning, according to police.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Alameda intersection where Supervisor Wilma Chan was hit and killed had been identified as a high-injury intersection by the city.There were enough high-injury accidents at the intersection of Shoreline Drive at Grand Street between 2009 and 2018 for the city to include it in its Vision Zero Action Plan."It's on the docket for treatments but it's just not happening soon enough," said Denyse Trepanier, Bike Walk Alameda Board PresidentTrepanier says with the beach just steps away more needs to be done."It should be really safe for pedestrians," said Trepanier.Wednesday, Alameda police say a driver hit and killed Supervisor Wilma Chan at the intersection while she walking her dog.In 2015, city officials tell the I-TEAM Alameda added parking-protected bike lanes and reduced the number of travel lanes for cars on Shoreline Drive.But additional safety changes to the intersection may not have come soon enough."All we have is a female is on the ground bleeding and the driver of the vehicle is standing by," could be heard over scanner traffic Wednesday.Investigators tell the I-TEAM they are in the process of going through witness statements and evidence.Preliminarily, they say they believe Chan was crossing Shoreline Drive and that the driver who hit her was driving east on Shoreline Drive.The city's Senior Transportation Coordinator Lisa Foster tells the I-TEAM approximately 20% of Alameda's roadways have been identified as high injury corridors.Alameda ranked the corridor Chan was killed as Tier 3 or yellow, meaning the city considers it one of the 'least' dangerous of the high-injury corridors."We have not had time to look at every relevant intersection or corridor closely yet," said Foster.Foster says the city will look at and possibly re-prioritize the intersection, but only after police get further along in their investigation, which could take as long as three to six months."The drivers going through there they never come to a complete stop," said Trepanier.Sky7 flew over the intersection Thursday as several cars including a U.S. Postal Service truck blew through the stop sign.The city's Senior Transportation Coordinator would not speculate on what improvement could help but said she suspected it would not be a traffic light.Alameda City Council will consider the vision zero action plan on Dec. 7."Let's stop doing the analysis and start making the improvements," said Trepanier.A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service tells the I-TEAM they've provided the information ABC7 News shared with them to the Safety Manager and Postmaster and that the United States Postal Service takes safety very seriously.