Window washers rescued from basket swinging at top of tower in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -- Firefighters rescued two window washers trapped in a swinging basket at the top of Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City.

According to officials, the basket was at the top of the tower Wednesday morning and started swinging wildly, hitting part of the building.

Video from Oklahoma City Fire showed another view of the out-of-control basket as firefighters tried to control it.



Someone on Facebook Live also gave another view of the terrifying ordeal.



The workers inside the basket are being evaluated for any injuries.



EMBED More News Videos

Window washers in large basket swinging at top of tower

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomau.s. & worldwindow washer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News