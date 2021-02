SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The winter storm isn't letting up in Dickinson, North Dakota.Erin Sio shared video with Storyful, showing how a bowl of ramen fared in below-freezing temperatures.Sio's teenage daughter, Isis Sio, took a bowl of hot ramen outdoors on Saturday. She held the noodles up with chopsticks, and after about 20 minutes, the noodles stiffened.As a result, it appeared the noodles and chopsticks were levitating above the bowl.Wind chill temperatures in the Dakotas dropped as low as -59 degrees over the weekend.