Woman arrested after stealing Oakland CSI vehicle, dog found inside

A stolen Oakland police vehicle has been located after a woman stole it from a crime scene. The theft triggered a massive search across the Bay Area.ABC7 News was on Burma Road after the crime scene investigation vehicle was found. An animal control officer spotted this afternoon. When Oakland Police arrived they arrested a woman.They also discovered a dog inside, that wasn't present when the vehicle was stolen."It's just part of the job and it's the beautiful part that I'm able to help the animal while coupling with the police department to get the problem," said Animal control officer Julian Taizan who spotted the stolen vehicle.Taizan says animal control will process the dog into the animal shelter and put her on a disposition hold for 10 days. If an owner doesn't come forward, the dog will be processed out for adoption.Officers say the suspect jumped into the car while a technician worked on a crime scene on Myrtle Street.