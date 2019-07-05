Woman arrested for DUI after fatal crash near San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Campbell woman has been arrested for driving under the influence following a deadly crash near San Jose.
The SUV plunged 150 feet off Mt. Hamilton Road near Three Springs Road just before midnight on Thursday.
The woman who was behind the wheel managed to climb out of the vehicle. Her passenger, only identified as a 52-year-old man, was found dead in the front seat.
