Woman drives a mile and a half the wrong way on the Bay Bridge

A wrong-way driver shutdown 2 lanes on the Bay Bridge around 7 pm Saturday night. The SUV was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

According to the CHP, the driver, a woman believed to be in her 60s, drove the wrong-way onto I-80 from the Harrison Street off-ramp in San Francisco. She drove about a mile and a half before pulling onto the shoulder.

The SUV did not hit any other vehicles.

CHP shut down two lanes of the freeway to remove the SUV.

Emergency crews took the woman to the hospital for evaluation.
