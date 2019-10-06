Woman fatally shot while making DoorDash delivery in New Jersey

(Shutterstock)

NEW JERSEY -- A woman was fatally shot while making a DoorDash food delivery in Paterson, New Jersey Friday night.

Police responded to reports of shots fired around 10:20 p.m. near Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard and discovered 43-year-old Petra Rhoden in the driver's seat of her car, which had crashed through a fence and struck a shed.

Police saw that Rhoden had been shot and performed CPR. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

RELATED: DoorDash says data breach affects nearly 5 million users

Officials said Rhoden was making a DoorDash delivery on the 200 block of Harrison Street where she was shot, and she then drove off before crashing a short distance away.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyfatal shootingwoman killeddelivery service
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found after woman swept away by ocean current, US Coast Guard says
Warriors prep for first game at Chase Center, show new team shop
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Record python caught in Florida
3.6 magnitude quake reported near Colma: USGS
Aldo announces new Mickey and Minnie Mouse collection
SF residents help protect neighborhood from car break-ins
Show More
Officials approve new permit for John Dillinger exhumation
Best friend of taxi driver killed in Hwy 101 wrong-way crash talks about beloved friend
Expert: Small earthquakes may be warning sign of larger one to come
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
US government opens California land to oil, gas drilling
More TOP STORIES News