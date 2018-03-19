AIRBNB

AIRBNB NIGHTMARE: San Antonio woman claims college student's party caused thousands of dollars in damage

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is sharing her Airbnb nightmare after a college student trashed her home. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
A San Antonio woman has a warning for anyone thinking about putting their house for rent on Airbnb.

Chelsey McGovern said one of her homes was trashed after a college student rented it in February.

RELATED: Video shows Airbnb host shoving guest down staircase

The student held a party with almost 300 guests, which left the home with broken windows, stains in every room and about $6,000 worth in damage.

"Red flags that I did not listen to ended up biting me in the butt," McGovern said.

RELATED: Oakland home trashed by Airbnb renter who threw wild party

McGovern said she turned to Airbnb's million dollar guarantee for help.

She said that so far, she's been reimbursed only about $3,200.

Click here for a look at more stories about Airbnb.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airbnbreal estatetexas newsrentsrental propertybusinessu.s. & worldhomecollege studentcollege studentscrimeTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIRBNB
Coolest employee perks at Silicon Valley tech companies
Celebrate National Wine Day for $1 with Airbnb
EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Bay Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
Rialto PD release video of controversial stop outside Airbnb rental
Gunfire erupts at party at Airbnb in Millbrae
More airbnb
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News