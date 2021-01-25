Style & Fashion

How to look professional and feel comfortable while working from home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fashion experts are sharing tips on how to rock your wardrobe, while working from home.

Good Morning America did a segment on Monday featuring ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco and his sweater look.

Nicco used to wear a suit and tie to work to the studio every morning. Since working from home, he said he's relaxed a bit.

"The longer I stayed home, it got a little more casual," said Nicco. "The tie was gone. We started to get into the sweater."

Nicco completed his outfit with shorts and slippers.

He exhibited what GMA's Becky Worley called the the "mullet" philosophy: business on top and comfort on the bottom.

Worley recommended not wearing shirts with ruffles, angular shoulders, lapels or overly busy patterns. Ruffles, angular shoulders and lapels may change the look of your silhouette on video conferencing calls. Patterns can be distracting.

She said do wear clothing with jewel tones and wear leggings. Jewel tones pop on screen. Leggings are comfortable to lounge in at home.
