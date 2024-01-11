Watch 'World News Tonight with David Muir' on Hulu

As part of an effort to enhance live news offerings to subscribers during the 2024 election year, Hulu is launching ABC's "World News Tonight with David Muir" on its eight local ABC live news feeds.

The eight feeds reach subscribers in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno.

Additionally, all Hulu subscribers will be able to live stream the Republican Primary Debate on Jan. 18, which will be moderated by Muir and ABC's Linsey Davis, as well as other political events throughout the year.

"World News Tonight," which is anchored by Muir, is currently the most-watched newscast for 27 consecutive quarters.

Since joining ABC News, Muir has reported from all over the world on the major stories of our time with global dispatches from Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, the Ukraine border, Tahrir Square, Mogadishu, Gaza, Guantanamo, Fukushima, Beirut, Amman, and the Syrian border.

Muir's reporting has been honored with multiple Emmy awards, Edward R. Murrow awards, the prestigious George Polk Award, and the Society of Professional Journalists has honored Muir for his reporting overseas.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, Hulu, and this station.