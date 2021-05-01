Travel

Feeling daring? World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal

EMBED <>More Videos

World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens

PORTUGAL -- The world's longest suspended pedestrian bridge has just opened in northern Portugal - and it's not for the faint of heart.

The 1,700-foot structure hovers more than 570 feet above a river and is held up by steel cables and two towers.

It takes about 10 minutes to walk across, offering stunning views of a waterfall and the gorge beneath.

The construction of the bridge took about three years.

The hope is that it'll help the region recover from hit to tourism caused by the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelpedestrian walkwaybridgepedestrians
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News