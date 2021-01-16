Yelp adds new feature to report COVID-19 health code violations

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The popular restaurant reviewing application Yelp is introducing a new feature that will allow you to report COVID-19 protocol violations at businesses.Yelp launched the health code violation reporting service on Tuesday, and the site will publish crowdsourced information about whether certain business or restaurant employees are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.The site will post a warning about the violations only after receiving multiple complaints from independent users who are logged in to their accounts.Yelp representatives say the complaints will be evaluated daily to keep warnings "accurate and current."