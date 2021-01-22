Society

Yosemite closure extended due to wind damage, park will reopen Tuesday

The park was shut down due to heavy damage caused by this week's wind storm.
FRESNO, Calif. -- The closure of Yosemite National Park has been extended until early next week, park officials told ABC30 on Thursday. It will reopen next Tuesday.

The park was shut down due to heavy damage caused by this week's wind storm. The storm uprooted trees, damaged buildings and caused Caltrans to block Highway 41 on the way to the park due to dangerous conditions.

RELATED: Howling winds topple trees, causing power outages and closing Yosemite

Officials said on Thursday they had discovered more damage in the southern part of the park than anticipated and that cleanup efforts will take more time.

Photos shared by the park show scenes from the aftermath of the Mono wind storm - massive sequoia, cedar and ponderosa trees uprooted and fallen completely through boardwalks, restrooms and buildings inside the park.



When the park reopens, visitors will be able to enter the park using El Portal Road (Highway 140), Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 from the west), and Hetch Hetchy Road. Areas south of Yosemite Valley (including Badger Pass, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, South Entrance, and Wawona Road) will remain closed until further notice

NOTE: The video above is from an earlier broadcast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyyosemite national parkyosemite national parkwindyosemitewind damageweather
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 storms to bring rain, snow showers to Bay Area
Eli Lilly says antibody can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
SF aims to vaccinate all residents by end of June, city says
South Bay man accused of murdering wife, young daughter
Dear Democracy: Bay Area reacts to Biden's inaugural message
'GMA' surprises young inaugural poet during interview
Show More
Man shot, killed by officers in San Jose, police say
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
NatGeo photographers capture inauguration scenes around DC
Girls around US watch with awe as Kamala Harris sworn in as VP
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
More TOP STORIES News