Yosemite closure extended due to wind damage, park will reopen Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. -- The closure of Yosemite National Park has been extended until early next week, park officials told ABC30 on Thursday. It will reopen next Tuesday.The park was shut down due to heavy damage caused by this week's wind storm. The storm uprooted trees, damaged buildings and caused Caltrans to block Highway 41 on the way to the park due to dangerous conditions.Officials said on Thursday they had discovered more damage in the southern part of the park than anticipated and that cleanup efforts will take more time.Photos shared by the park show scenes from the aftermath of the Mono wind storm - massive sequoia, cedar and ponderosa trees uprooted and fallen completely through boardwalks, restrooms and buildings inside the park.When the park reopens, visitors will be able to enter the park using El Portal Road (Highway 140), Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 from the west), and Hetch Hetchy Road. Areas south of Yosemite Valley (including Badger Pass, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, South Entrance, and Wawona Road) will remain closed until further notice