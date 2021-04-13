little league

Youth baseball team forced to drop out of tournament over vaccine requirement

Parents say it costs $4,000 to cancel the Cooperstown Dreams Park Baseball Tournament.
By Jaclyn Lee
EMBED <>More Videos

Youth baseball team forced to cancel tournament over vaccine requirement

WEST BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- A youth baseball team from Pennsylvania finds itself disappointed after a tournament implemented the requirement that players 12 years old and older must receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Steven Kaminsky, 12, and his teammates have been preparing to go to the Cooperstown Dreams Park Baseball Tournament, which takes place in Cooperstown, New York, home of the Baseball Hall of Fame. In order to go, they say they've been practicing and fundraising for the last two years.

"We've been practicing so hard. We just can't wait for it, and we've been talking about it for a long time. It's like a dream," said Steven.

They say they were incredibly disappointed when the tournament suddenly released a new requirement last Tuesday. A press release stated, "All participants, coaches and campers 12 years and older must be immunized. Immunization requirements: COVID-19."



"To me, it's crazy that they didn't just settle for negative tests," said parent Brandon McLean.

But right now, there is no coronavirus vaccine approved for children under the age of 16.

"I'm angry," said Steven's mother, Amy Kaminsky. "I'm disappointed, I'm really disappointed in the people that run this tournament."

Amy said the total cost of the tournament is $20,000. She said by canceling, the team had to forfeit $4,000, all of which is fundraised by the kids. If they don't cancel, and can't get vaccinated in time, they'll lose the full $20,000.



"My husband sent an email. We've called a couple times. We haven't gotten really any great responses back," said Amy. "We did get one generic email saying to reach out to your team contact - who happens to be my husband - for clarification. It's hard to get through."

The ABC affiliate in Philadelphia reached out to the Cooperstown Dreams Park organization multiple times over the phone and through email, but has not received any response.

"Everything we worked for is gone," said Steven.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvanianew yorkbaseballlittle leaguecoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinefamilyu.s. & worldsportscommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LITTLE LEAGUE
Hurtful chant directed at Little Leaguer leads to teachable moment
Little Leaguer determined to be 1st MLB player with rare disorder
Some Bay Area youth athletic coaches eligible for COVID vaccine
CA club, adult sports leagues allowed to play again
TOP STORIES
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News