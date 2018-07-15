U.S. & WORLD

Thai soccer players pay respects to navy SEAL who died saving them from flooded cave

EMBED </>More Videos

Photos show the young players bowing their heads in prayer in their hospital ward in honor of Saman Kunan, the Thai navy SEAL who died during the rescue operation to save the soccer team from a flooded cave. (Thailand's Ministry of Health and the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital/AP)

CHIANG RAI, Thailand --
As they continued to recover in the hospital, members of the youth soccer team rescued after spending 18 days in a flooded cave stopped to honor the life of the former Thai navy SEAL who died during the rescue operation.

Photos released Saturday by the Thai Public Health Ministry show the young men bowing their heads in prayer in their hospital ward. They also posed with a drawing of former Thai navy SEAL Petty Officer Saman Gunan, the sole fatality of the rescue operation, and wrote messages of thanks to Saman. Some of the boys appear to be crying in the photos.

Saman, 38, was a volunteer who had been engaged in the important mission of helping replace oxygen canisters along the route to where the boys were sheltering to make the hours-long passage possible. He collapsed and died on July 6 while diving; some officials told the Associated Press that Saman's own oxygen supply ran out during the dive.



Saman was granted a posthumous promotion to lieutenant commander by King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and given the royal decoration of Knight Grand Cross (first class) of the Most Exalted Order of the White Elephant, the SEALs said Saturday on their Facebook page.

The former SEAL, who is being honored as a national hero, was cremated Saturday in his home northeastern province of Roi Et.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldnavywater rescueyouth soccer
U.S. & WORLD
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News