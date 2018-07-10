100-acre fire near San Jose park prompts evacuations

EMBED </>More Videos

A two-alarm fire is burning in the Santa Teresa County Park area of South San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A 100-acre fire is burning at the corner of Curie Drive and San Ignacio Avenue, near Santa Teresa County Park in San Jose, prompting evacuations nearby. Fire officials say the blaze is 75 percent contained.

An IBM facility and Muriel Wright School have been evacuated due to the threat of the wind-driven fire, as well as Girls Ranch. The Bernal Intermediate School is being used as a support facility.

SJFD says about 120 firefighters are battling the blaze, trying to keep it away from heavy fuels.

They're worried if they don't get good containment, it could spread to several hundred acres.

Crews have Heaton Moor Drive blocked off as the firefight continues. Aerial assistance and smoke are easy to see from the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefirefightersevacuationSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lawsuit filed to stop Regional Measure 3
Buildings burned, horses killed in Morgan Hill fire
Original map from Winnie-the-Pooh book sells for record-breaking amount at auction
San Francisco officials crack down on graffiti, arrest 7
Contra Costa Co. Sheriff cancels jail contract with ICE
Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu
SoCal mom gets life-saving kidney donation from stranger
WATCH TOMORROW: London Breed to be sworn in as SF mayor
Show More
Tesla to build factory in China
George Clooney hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Reward offered after woman traveling through Bay Area goes missing
Man accused of shooting, killing SF security guard pleads not guilty
VIDEO: Toddler violently flung, dropped in domestic fight
More News